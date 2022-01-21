This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Utah

Looking for dinner plans? Can't decide between pizza, burgers or hot dogs?

Lucky for you, Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every state. The health and wellness site used the "fast food" category on Yelp to put together its list.

"'Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks like the number of reviews and star ratings for a business. Only businesses with more than one location were considered," according to Eat This, Not That!

In Utah, the most popular fast food chain is Chick-Fil-A in Saint George. Here's what they said about the fast food joint:

"With its stunning mountain views, there's more to Utah than its apres-ski fare. If people in the Beehive state want something quick and easy before they hit the slopes, they'll pop over to Chick-fil-A to get a hearty meal."

Chick-Fil-A was a popular fast food chain in several states. Eat This, Not That! said: "You'll notice some chains, like Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza and Chick-fil-A, ranked highly in a number of states. Some things transcend state lines, and Americans' love for these pizza and chicken chains is one of them."

