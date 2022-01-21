Wisconsin Singer And Songwriter To Sing National Anthem At Packers Game

A Wisconsin native will be stepping foot on Lambeau Field to sing the national anthem at Saturday's (January 22) game.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Grace Weber will be returning to the Midwest from California for this exciting opportunity, TMJ 4 reported.

In an interview with the news outlet, Weber knew performing was something she had always wanted to do.

"I've been singing for as long as I can remember," she stated.

Now, she will be taking her talents back to Wisconsin to perform in front of thousands of people.

"Every time anyone has ever said, 'Oh, it's so cool you're doing the anthem,' I'm always like 'it's cool, but I really wanna do Lambeau Field,'" Weber said.