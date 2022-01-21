Wisconsin Singer And Songwriter To Sing National Anthem At Packers Game
By Hannah DeRuyter
January 21, 2022
A Wisconsin native will be stepping foot on Lambeau Field to sing the national anthem at Saturday's (January 22) game.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Grace Weber will be returning to the Midwest from California for this exciting opportunity, TMJ 4 reported.
In an interview with the news outlet, Weber knew performing was something she had always wanted to do.
"I've been singing for as long as I can remember," she stated.
Now, she will be taking her talents back to Wisconsin to perform in front of thousands of people.
"Every time anyone has ever said, 'Oh, it's so cool you're doing the anthem,' I'm always like 'it's cool, but I really wanna do Lambeau Field,'" Weber said.
This will not be the first time Weber sings the national anthem in front of a large crowd. She has performed at a Giants game in New York, but that performance wasn't Lambeau Field.
"It's definitely gonna be a dream come true moment," Weber told TMJ 4. "It'll also be my first time at Lambeau."
To prepare for the freezing Wisconsin temperatures, she practiced in a place you wouldn't normally practice singing.
"I got the idea to rehearse inside a walking freezer, just to see what it would feel like," Weber added.
Excited to have a "full Wisconsin moment," Weber said other than singing, she is looking forward to having a "brat, cheese and beer."
The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers will face off Saturday at 7:15 p.m.