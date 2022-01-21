You Can Try McDonald's New Plant-Based Burger In More Texas Locations Soon

By Dani Medina

January 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Need Valentine's Day plans?

McDonald's is bringing its plant-based burger to over 600 locations in Texas and California starting February 14. The company announced Thursday the McPlant burger will be available in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The McPlant burger was co-developed with Beyond Meat and features a patty made from peas, rice and potatoes. It's served on a sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, pickles, tomato, onions, American cheese, ketchup, mayo and mustard, according to the fast food giant's menu.

The burger was first introduced in November to eight restaurants, including Irving and Carrollton, Texas, as well as locations in Iowa, Louisiana and California, according to a statement. It was also introduced abroad in Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

McDonald's said the McPlant burger will be available at the Texas and California locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

Last week, KFC announced it would be the latest fast food chain to dive into the world of plant-based meals with the introduction of Beyond Fried Chicken. Burger King also has an Impossible Whopper on its menu.

