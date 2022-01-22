On January 3, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after officers found him passed out in his car.

Now, Hobbs finds himself in more hot water after he was given a citation Sunday for driving 110 mph on a Las Vegas Beltway, where the speed limit is 65 mph.

8 News Now broke the news Friday that Hobbs was given a citation, but not arrested for reckless driving. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop near South Decatur Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Hobbs' car was towed away as a result.

“We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs and we will address it in the court system,” Hobbs' attorneys told 8 News Now.

Hobbs, who played in the Raiders' regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers and in the NFL Wild Card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite his previous arrest, is due to appear in court in April for the citation.

Hobbs' arrest and citation come nearly two months after Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car crash that killed a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs is facing up to 50 years in prison.