Charlie Puth Puts His Beatboxing Skills On Display In New Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, which means it's almost time for all the fun commercials. As the big game gets closer, Frito-Lay has been sharing teasers for the epic ad they've put together.

Last week, Frito-Lay revealed Megan Thee Stallion will be "turning up the heat" in the first-ever Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl campaign. On Monday (January 24), it's been announced that Megan will be joined by another major music star in the campaign with an all-new teaser video.

In the latest teaser, Charlie Puth shows off his "Flamin’ Hot" beatboxing skills as he makes his way to his trailer. Once he arries at his trailer, however, he quickly realizes something is amiss. The 'Lightswitch' singer discovers his snack stash has been raided, and all that’s left behind are red footprints. Or, perhaps, paw prints? Right before the screen cuts to black, Puth picks up a mysterious red feather.