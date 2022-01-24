Charlie Puth Puts His Beatboxing Skills On Display In New Super Bowl Ad
By Emily Lee
January 24, 2022
The Super Bowl is right around the corner, which means it's almost time for all the fun commercials. As the big game gets closer, Frito-Lay has been sharing teasers for the epic ad they've put together.
Last week, Frito-Lay revealed Megan Thee Stallion will be "turning up the heat" in the first-ever Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl campaign. On Monday (January 24), it's been announced that Megan will be joined by another major music star in the campaign with an all-new teaser video.
In the latest teaser, Charlie Puth shows off his "Flamin’ Hot" beatboxing skills as he makes his way to his trailer. Once he arries at his trailer, however, he quickly realizes something is amiss. The 'Lightswitch' singer discovers his snack stash has been raided, and all that’s left behind are red footprints. Or, perhaps, paw prints? Right before the screen cuts to black, Puth picks up a mysterious red feather.
This is the first time in Super Bowl history that Flamin’ Hot will have its own in-game spot featuring both Doritos and Cheetos brands. The campaign features the latest crave-able snack flavor—Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch.
Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. While superstars like Puth and Megan thee Stallion will be featured in commercials throughout the game, a number of music industry giants will be coming together for the halftime show. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar will all perform at the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI halftime show.