New Mexico Family Says They Witnessed Haunting At Drury Hotel In Santa Fe

One New Mexico recalls their first supernatural experience at a hotel, reported KOAT. While staying at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe, Megan and Tommy Goodman had some odd experiences.

Goodman said that while the family was in their room, they started to hear knocking. They even asked the night manager to come in to hear what they were experiencing. "We turned off the lights and it started it up again," said Goodman.

The family was moved to a new room, but the noise followed them. The manager tried to figure out where the noise was coming from, but had no success.

Management sent the family an email saying that they have had maintenance on the issue trying to figure out where the noise was coming from. However, the email said that when they have gone back into the rooms, the sound wasn't present.

The Goodmans had a Ghost Hunters app that they typically use when exploring haunted hotels. They said that so many people had reported things from this hotel, but they brushed it off. Now, they're deleting the app for good.

Goodman said, "I’ve always been a bit of a skeptic but am a total believer now. I won’t be messing around with ghost hunting tools again though, got that out of my system!"