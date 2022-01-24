WATCH: Cannon Beach Man Finds Young Elk Snacking In His Backyard

An Oregon man recently found a couple of unexpected guests helping themselves to some bushes in his backyard.

Ryan Beazley sent KATU a video of two young elk snacking on some foliage in his Cannon Beach backyard Saturday morning (January 22). The resident says he looked through his window and just saw them right there. You can watch it here.

Reporters also pointed out that the elk only had one-point antlers or spikes. No word on how long the animals stuck around for breakfast in Beazley's yard.

KATU says elk are rather common in the Cannon Beach area, actually. More and more headlines have been making the rounds featuring these mighty creatures finding their way into urban areas or neighborhoods.

One wild video showed herds of bull elk taking over an entire Colorado home's front and backyards. Then, there was another story about police in Wisconsin needing to escort an elk off the road and back into the woods.

While these stories are strange and cute, wildlife officials constantly remind the public not to get too close to these animals. They're known to get aggressive with humans, especially under certain circumstances. One incident happened in Colorado, where a man tried to walk about an angry elk -- it didn't end well for him.