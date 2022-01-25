2 Texas Counties Offering Bounties For Feral Hogs

Feral hogs are causing "significant problems" in Texas — so much so, two Texas counties will be offering bounties for the wild animals starting next month.

The Central Texas Feral Hog Task Force will be offering a $5 bounty per tail or certified buying station receipt for feral hogs harvested in Caldwell and Hays counties, according to KSAT.

The bounty is part of a grant program funded by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Wildlife Services "to continue countywide feral hog abatement efforts." Caldwell County received a $20,000 grant and Hays County got $7,500.

“Feral hogs continue to pose significant problems for both agriculture producers and residential property owners in Hays County,” Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner, told KSAT.

The significant problems include an estimated $500 million in damage a year in Texas. Feral hogs reproduce at an "alarming rate," having five to six pigs per litter once or twice a year.

This is not the first time the Feral Hog Task Force offers a bounty for feral hogs. In 2019, nearly 3,000 wild pigs were removed "through bounty programs, trapping kits for landowners, aerial gunning operations and educational programming," KSAT reported.

How to collect your bounty

In Caldwell County, bounties can be claimed on the third Thursday of each month starting February 17 through July 21. Bring in feral hog tails and/or certified buying station receipts to Smith Supply Co. located at 1830 Colorado Street in Lockhart between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants will need to complete a W-9 and participation form.

In Hays County, two bounties can be claimed a month on the second Monday of each month starting February 14 to July 11. Bring in feral hog tails and/or certified buying station receipts to the Hays County Extension Office at 200 Stillwater Road in Wimberley from 8 a.m. to noon. A second location is at the Hays County Second Precinct at 5458 FM 2770 in Kyle on the third Friday of every month from February 18 to July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.