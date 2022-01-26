Anita Baker is celebrating her birthday the best way she knows how — by announcing her return to the stage.

On the R&B legend's 64th birthday, she announced she would perform in Las Vegas starting in May 2022. In a tweet, she said "Las Vegas May 2022. They've invited us BAACK!! 🥳" alongside a GIF of the bustling Las Vegas Strip.

She did not provide any more details on the Las Vegas shows.

Not only has Baker been hinting at a return to the stage, but there's new music on the way, too.

The "Sweet Love" singer announced in 2018 she would retire from music and hold a farewell concert series. She played a five-show residency at the Venetian Theatre in May and June 2019 as part of the concert series, according to BET.

In December, Baker teased new music on social media.