Anita Baker Celebrates 64th Birthday By Announcing Las Vegas Show

By Dani Medina

January 26, 2022

Anita Baker is celebrating her birthday the best way she knows how — by announcing her return to the stage.

On the R&B legend's 64th birthday, she announced she would perform in Las Vegas starting in May 2022. In a tweet, she said "Las Vegas May 2022. They've invited us BAACK!! 🥳" alongside a GIF of the bustling Las Vegas Strip.

She did not provide any more details on the Las Vegas shows.

Not only has Baker been hinting at a return to the stage, but there's new music on the way, too.

The "Sweet Love" singer announced in 2018 she would retire from music and hold a farewell concert series. She played a five-show residency at the Venetian Theatre in May and June 2019 as part of the concert series, according to BET.

In December, Baker teased new music on social media.

"re-mix. Re-master. + 🎙New," she said in a tweet.

The news comes after Baker was fighting in September with her former label, Elektra, for control of her master recordings, according to BET. She has since signed with a new label, Rhino Records.

