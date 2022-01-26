Could Sean Payton Be The Next Dallas Cowboys Head Coach?

Sean Payton is out as the New Orleans Saints head coach — by his own accord.

The second-longest tenured head coach informed the team Tuesday he'd be stepping away, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. Payton isn't retiring, but said he's taking a break and a return to the NFL is still on the table.

So what's next?

ESPN's Diana Russini reported Tuesday several NFL teams knew Payton was "trying to figure out what he wanted to do next and that he wanted to possibly leave New Orleans." Some teams even tried to make moves to hire Payton.