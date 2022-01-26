Could Sean Payton Be The Next Dallas Cowboys Head Coach?
By Dani Medina
January 26, 2022
Sean Payton is out as the New Orleans Saints head coach — by his own accord.
The second-longest tenured head coach informed the team Tuesday he'd be stepping away, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. Payton isn't retiring, but said he's taking a break and a return to the NFL is still on the table.
So what's next?
ESPN's Diana Russini reported Tuesday several NFL teams knew Payton was "trying to figure out what he wanted to do next and that he wanted to possibly leave New Orleans." Some teams even tried to make moves to hire Payton.
There were teams who knew that Sean Payton was trying to figure out what he wanted to do next and that he wanted to possibly leave New Orleans. Based on multiple conversations with league sources, there were teams that explored ways to make a move and hire the 58 year old.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 25, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys are the most logical decision for Payton's return to the NFL, according to CBS Sports. Here's what CBS Sports said about Payton's possible move to Dallas:
"Payton has long been linked to America's Team, maintaining a close relationship with Cowboys brass after using his stint as Dallas' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach (2003-2005) to launch his run with the Saints. More importantly, owner Jerry Jones has declined to endorse current coach Mike McCarthy, who's gone 18-15 in two years on the job and just recently oversaw a wild-card loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys are already built to compete, so this is far and away the most ideal destination."
Here's a look at the other teams that might be a good fit for the 58-year-old coach:
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Chicago Bears