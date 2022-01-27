Controversial Education Bill Introduced In Utah

Utah teachers could be under stricter rules when it comes to curriculum if a newly introduced bill is passed.

Representative Jordan Teuscher introduced a bill that would require teachers in Utah to post their curricula, class syllabi and other learning materials online for parents and students to see beforehand. Learning materials include a poem read in class or a news article on a current event, according to KUTV. If new learning materials are introduced that are unreviewed, teachers would have a week to add it to the list of teaching materials.

Under the new bill, parents could also take legal action against school districts if parents feel teachers aren't making their materials available.

"Teuscher says the bill does not allow for individual teachers to be sued but rather gives “aggrieved parties” a path that would allow a local district attorney or the attorney general’s office to sue on their behalf," KUTV reported.

Teuscher's bill mirrors legislation just changed by Senator Lincoln Fillmore earlier this week. Fillmore's bill calls for teachers to post their teaching materials online for 30 days to give parents the opportunity to review them and object if they feel necessary. It doesn't require the additional learning materials like news articles or poems like Teuscher's bill does, but it would allow school districts to review the materials.

Teuscher said his legislation should not be considered a "companion piece" to Fillmore's bill, according to KUTV.