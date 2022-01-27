WATCH: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Trolls Browns Fans Again At Cleveland Show
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2022
All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. once again provided plenty of trash talk directed at the arch rivals of her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baker cut an in-ring promo during the 'Beach Break' special edition of Dynamite Wednesday (January 26) night at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland and provided several jabs at the Cleveland Browns.
"Since the night that I won the title [May 30, 2021] I have nine singles victories in AEW and Cleveland, you and I share a relationship with that number because against the Pittsburgh Steelers Baker Mayfield was sacked nine times," Dr. Baker said. "Nine times. But wait, he was injured! He was injured, he was injured...in his non-throwing arm. And I did all of this with a broken frickin' wrist.
"But enough about him, let's talk about the Baker that actually wins s***."
The #AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bqwC51jOPl
Dr. Baker then pointed out that Mayfield "made history" by becoming the first quarterback to throw 10 consecutive incompletions in a game which, of course, also came against her Steelers, to which she sarcastically added "what a guy."
"And Cleveland, I said it once, I'll say it again. I will be the champion you deserve. You finally have a Baker you can count on. Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.," Baker concluded.
In October, the wrestler-dentist shared a tweet throwing shade at the Browns and Mayfield after the Steelers' 15-10 win in October.
"IMAGINE being the only Baker you can count on. #Pressure," she tweeted on Sunday after the Steelers' win.
The Punxsutawney native has been outspoken of her support of her hometown professional sports teams, as well as her undergraduate alma matter, Penn State, quote-tweeting #WeAre with a video of rookie tight end and former Nittany Lions standout Pat Freiermuth's eventual game-winning 2-yard touchdown reception with Pittsburgh facing a 4th and goal with 11:04 remaining, as shared by the Steelers' verified account.
IMAGINE being the only Baker you can count on. #Pressure 💁🏻♀️#HereWeGo— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 31, 2021
#WeAre https://t.co/lvOYIJ3oSy— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 31, 2021
Earlier this year, Baker headlined the debut episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage show at Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center on August 13 with a successful title defense against Red Velvet, while also addressing the crowd two days prior in a promo on Dynamite to nights prior.
In both appearances, Baker wore Pittsburgh inspired jackets, a primary black and secondary gold and white on Dynamite and a primary white and secondary gold and black during her title defense.
Both jackets featured the letters "DMD" -- referencing the real life dentist's medical degree earned at the University of Pittsburgh -- and the Steel City's skyline on the back, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins logos featured prominently.