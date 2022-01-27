WATCH: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Trolls Browns Fans Again At Cleveland Show

Dr. Baker then pointed out that Mayfield "made history" by becoming the first quarterback to throw 10 consecutive incompletions in a game which, of course, also came against her Steelers, to which she sarcastically added "what a guy."

"And Cleveland, I said it once, I'll say it again. I will be the champion you deserve. You finally have a Baker you can count on. Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.," Baker concluded.

In October, the wrestler-dentist shared a tweet throwing shade at the Browns and Mayfield after the Steelers' 15-10 win in October.

"IMAGINE being the only Baker you can count on. #Pressure," she tweeted on Sunday after the Steelers' win.

The Punxsutawney native has been outspoken of her support of her hometown professional sports teams, as well as her undergraduate alma matter, Penn State, quote-tweeting #WeAre with a video of rookie tight end and former Nittany Lions standout Pat Freiermuth's eventual game-winning 2-yard touchdown reception with Pittsburgh facing a 4th and goal with 11:04 remaining, as shared by the Steelers' verified account.