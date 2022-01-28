'Cya': Accused Drunk Driver Tweeted At Taylor Swift Before NYC Incident

The man accused of drunkenly driving into Taylor Swift’s apartment building in New York City reportedly tweeted at her before the incident.

The man, identified as Morgan Mank, appears to have replied to one of Swift’s tweets and tagged her in at least two of his own on Tuesday (January 25). “Wish you all the best. Cya [Taylor Swift],” one tweet read. “If I could make one suggestion, you should get your s*** together because you are in fact, insane,” read another, tagging her.

Mank’s messages came at the heels of Swift’s tweet defending her work after Damon Albarn was quoted in an interview with the L.A. Times saying the pop star didn’t write her own music. Swift clapped back on Monday (January 24), saying, in part: “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.” She added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.” Albarn quickly replied with an apology, partially reading: “ I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Mank, 31, of Virginia, also replied to Swift’s thread: “I mean he’s not entirely wrong here. I mean come on now let’s get real.”

The New York Police Department identified Mank early Friday morning (January 28). Mank was booked for driving while intoxicated and driving while his ability was impaired. Law enforcement officials confirmed to TMZ that officers at the scene could smell alcohol on his breath. Mank reportedly refused to leave the area until he met with Swift. He was caught on Thursday (January 27), after driving the wrong way down Swift’s street, then reversing his course and striking her building and a fire hydrant. He exited the vehicle and allegedly attempted to destroy the intercom on the wall. It’s not clear whether Swift was at the New York City apartment at the time. After the incident, authorities transported Mank to a nearby hospital to test for drugs and alcohol and perform a psychiatric evaluation, per the New York Daily News. The outlet noted that this isn’t the first time someone has attempted to break into Swift’s New York apartment.