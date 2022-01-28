North Carolina To Feel Impacts Of Nor'Easter Bomb Cyclone

A Nor'easter bomb cyclone is forming off the coast of the Carolinas, gearing up to bring heavy snow and hurricane-force winds as it moves north, CNN reports.

For the third time this month, North Carolina is expecting to get some snow as the winter storm moves up the coast. Starting Friday (January 28) night, rain will quickly change to snow that will likely fall throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

While the previous winter storms have brought enough snow accumulation to enjoy a fun day in the snow, much of the state, from Charlotte to Raleigh, could see anywhere from a dusting to 3 inches. Most of the state is under a winter weather advisory that goes into effect Friday night and lasts through Saturday morning, per WRAL.

The precipitation Friday night, combined with below-freezing temperatures, could cause roadways to become icy and hazardous. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are prepared to respond to the wintry weather, with 1.5 million gallons of brine already distributed across the state.

As states prepare for the effects of the Nor'easter, 75 million people along the East Coast, ranging from the Carolinas to New England, are under a winter storm watch. Compared to some northern states, North Carolina is anticipated to receive a light fall of snow. Some areas of the Northeast, especially parts of coastal New England, are expected to see 1 to 2 feet of snow.