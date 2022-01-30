LCD Soundsystem Announce 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance: See The Date
By Katrina Nattress
January 30, 2022
LCD Soundsystem is set to play Saturday Night Live on February 26, with John Mulaney acting as host. The comedian was a long-time head writer for the show and will join the coveted Five-Timers Club with this appearance. It will also be the second time James Murphy and company hit the SNL stage. LCD Soundsystem last played in 2017, when they delivered the live debut of two new songs: “Call the Police” and “American Dream.”
Could more new music be up their sleeves this time around? We'll have to wait and see.
See Mulaney's announcement below.
And just like that… pic.twitter.com/PdnoBvYxS3— John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 30, 2022
LCD Soundsystem isn't the only rock-leaning band to play on SNL this year. Bleachers made their SNL debut on January 15, and band leader Jack Antonoff brought out his dad to play guitar to celebrate the special occasion. Last week, Måneskin played the show for the first time, too, bringing out their hits "Beggin'" and "I Wanna Be Your Slave."
LCD Soundsystem's last album was 2017's American Dream. When asked during a recent interview if he was working on new music, Murphy had this to say: "I have a recording studio and I make music all the time," he revealed. "Whether it becomes something that comes out is always what remains to be seen. LCD is like literally opening a tap for when I decide to be part of the world. So, yeah, [I’ve been] working on music. I don’t have a great plan for it or know what I’m going to be doing with it. But I’m working on music."