LCD Soundsystem Announce 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance: See The Date

LCD Soundsystem isn't the only rock-leaning band to play on SNL this year. Bleachers made their SNL debut on January 15, and band leader Jack Antonoff brought out his dad to play guitar to celebrate the special occasion. Last week, Måneskin played the show for the first time, too, bringing out their hits "Beggin'" and "I Wanna Be Your Slave."

LCD Soundsystem's last album was 2017's American Dream. When asked during a recent interview if he was working on new music, Murphy had this to say: "I have a recording studio and I make music all the time," he revealed. "Whether it becomes something that comes out is always what remains to be seen. LCD is like literally opening a tap for when I decide to be part of the world. So, yeah, [I’ve been] working on music. I don’t have a great plan for it or know what I’m going to be doing with it. But I’m working on music."