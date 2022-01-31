AFC Team May Be Serious Landing Spot For Rob Gronkowski

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say 'no' right now, it's two days after the season. I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing,'"" Gronkowski said. "It's way too soon, but like, you've got to give it some time, you've got to rest. I would say to see how everything goes, how everything plays out, how I feel. I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there, then.

"I would say, really, you really start thinking of what you're really going to do in about three, four, five weeks from now, especially in my situation."

"But you never know, in three weeks it might be yes," Gronkowski added, also acknowledging that that's "probably" a feeling he's had during most recent offseasons.

Gronkowski said Brady's decision would also play a major factor in whether he decides to return for his 12th NFL season prior to Saturday's reports.

Last Monday (January 24), Gronkowski, 32, addressed reporters hours after the Buccaneers' 30-27 NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and said he could see a scenario where he continues his NFL career even if his longtime teammate Brady, 44, decides to retire.

"There could be a scenario like that," Gronkowski told reporters, via 95.3 WDAE. "I will never throw anything off the board because you never know how anything is going to play out. It's the NFL. It's one of the craziest businesses out there. You see organizations just totally flip year in and year out sometimes.

"I'm just going to really basically do what is basically best for myself in terms of the football world. It's basically going to be a decision upon where I'm at in a couple weeks."

Gronkowski also shared a tweet that seemed to be teasing speculation about his NFL future last Monday.

“Year 11 in the books.What a ride it’s been,” Gronkowski wrote. “Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too.Year 12???”