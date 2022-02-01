Machine Gun Kelly Is 'In Love With An Emo Girl' In Song Teaser With WILLOW

Machine Gun Kelly's been using TikTok to drop some big bombshells lately. First, he sat Travis Barker down to say he changed the name of his upcoming album after they both got matching born with horns tattoos, and now he's using the platform to tease an upcoming WILLOW collaboration called "Cherry Red Lipstick."

In the video, MGK lip syncs to his lyrics "she takes pics with a cherry red lipstick / Says she only dates guys with a big mmm" before WILLOW jumps in the screen to help with the chorus, where they both sing: "I fell in love with an emo girl / I’m in love with an emo girl."

Watch the TikTok teaser above.

MGK's album, now titled Mainstream Sellout, is one of two new albums MGK plans to put out this year. In October, he gave fans some more details about the upcoming project. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

He also described the album as "college" whereas Tickets to My Downfall was "high school" in an interview with Variety. "I think like, in high school, you don’t really have a sense of responsibility, you have a fear of that responsibility, and so you want to explode and use all that energy for fucking off," he explained. "And then college comes, which is this album, and you are aware of the responsibility and you still know how to have fun, but you understand that there’s a certain duty you have to your life to do something with it. Born With Horns feels like it has an objective or a real lesson that you’re walking away with."