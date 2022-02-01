Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Announce Oklahoma Concert Date

By Dani Medina

February 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Oklahoma, it's time to "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Snoop Dogg is coming to town, and so are Ice Cube and special guest Warren G. The BOK Center in Tulsa announced Tuesday the rap legends would perform on Thursday, March 24.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday (February 3).

Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige on February 13. The Tulsa show marks his first scheduled concert after the event, according to his website.

His most recent release, Algorithm, features a song with Ice Cube called "Big Subwoofer." E-40, MOUNT WESTMORE and Too $hort are also on the track.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube is currently on tour, with shows scheduled in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Portland in February 2022. He's also scheduled to make appearances in El Paso, Texas, Rio Ranch Estates, New Mexico, San Angelo, Texas, and Nashville the following month.

Warren G, Dr. Dre's stepbrother, was part of Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg's hip-hop group, 213. He also produced the theme song, "Race Card," for Ice Cube's TV show, Black. White.

