Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Announce Oklahoma Concert Date

Oklahoma, it's time to "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Snoop Dogg is coming to town, and so are Ice Cube and special guest Warren G. The BOK Center in Tulsa announced Tuesday the rap legends would perform on Thursday, March 24.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday (February 3).

Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige on February 13. The Tulsa show marks his first scheduled concert after the event, according to his website.

His most recent release, Algorithm, features a song with Ice Cube called "Big Subwoofer." E-40, MOUNT WESTMORE and Too $hort are also on the track.