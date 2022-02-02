Eddie Vedder Pens Heartfelt Message To Fans Ahead Of Earthlings Tour

Eddie Vedder is gearing up to embark on his Earthlings tour on Thursday (February 3) and before kicking off the intimate trek, the Pearl Jam frontman shared a message with fans about how he strives to make the shows as safe and enjoyable as possible.

"Tomorrow in NY is the first live show of this 'Earthlings' tour that we are doing..." he wrote. "We have done our absolute best and are doing everything we can to be able to play these shows as safely as possible..."

"For tomorrow’s show, remember to bring your proof of vaccination and wear your mask. If you have access to testing and can double check you’re negative before you come, even better," Vedder continued. "The goal is to be conscientious of others, and in doing so, get 2 or 3 hours where we can not think of any of this crap and tap into the live music we’ve been missing...Positively yours, Ed"

The tour sees Vedder playing with an all-star backing band that features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney (who's also part of Taylor Hawkins' supergroup NHC), The Swell Season's guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. He plans to release his latest solo album Earthling on February 11.

See Vedder's message below and a full list of tour dates here.