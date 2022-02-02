Here's What Ben Roethlisberger Said About Tom Brady's Retirement

By Jason Hall

February 2, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers v¬†New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shared a heartfelt response to fellow quarterback Tom Brady's official retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 2).

"Most of the time in sports the 'Greatest Of All Time' is an opinion. I am Thankful that I got to compete against you, and even more grateful that my kids actually watched the Greatest Of All Time, @TomBrady. #GOAT," Roethlisberger tweeted, alongside a photo of himself shaking hands with Brady, then a member of the New England Patriots.

Roethlisberger recently confirmed his own retirement decision last week in a video alongside his family shared on his verified Twitter account.

Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday (February 1), confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account Tuesday (February 1) morning.

The two will likely be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during their first year of eligibility in five years.

Brady's confirmation comes hours after hIs appearance on his Let's Go! podcast Monday (January 31) night alongside co-hosts Jim Gray in which he addressed conflicting reports regarding his retirement decision over the weekend and said he was still contemplating his decision, as he'd said during his previous appearance on the show one week prior.

Brady, 44, who confirmed he was out of the country over the weekend, also said he understood the people wanting "to be in front of the news often," but reiterated that he was taking his decision "day to day" and planned to "make a great decision for me and my family" during his Let's Go! appearance prior to his official announcement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me" last Saturday (January 29).

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243).

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, last February.

