Candace Cameron Bure Emotionally Shares Her Final Texts With Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure couldn’t help but start tearing up when she revealed the emotional, final text messages she exchanged with her late co-star Bob Saget. The Full House actress appeared on the TODAY Show on Thursday morning (February 3), when Hoda Kotb asked about the last communication Bure had with Saget.

Bure said the last time she spoke with her onscreen father was just two weeks before his death. She briefly stepped away to grab her phone, and tearfully said: “I’m so scared I’m gonna pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day,” she said. “It scares me so much because I don’t ever wanna lose this.”

She and Saget had planned to meet for dinner, but Bure admitted they had “a little tiff” when Saget’s flight was delayed. Though they ended up not meeting for dinner, Bure said “in Bob fashion,” he followed up with a lengthy text message the following day. Saget wrote “what would be pages long of a text,” Bure said. “He was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry.” Then she read excerpts of their final text exchange:

“He said, ‘oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re like my favorite person on the earth, and I acted like Dolly, I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed.’ — Dolly was his mom — and he said, ‘You’re one of the few that understands that if I act like Dolly, I’m not the best at my game that day haha.’ And Bob went on and on and on in the text, and he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.’ And I wrote back, ‘I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad. And I love that you being Dolly, that made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom.’ And he just wrote back, ‘I love you. My mom loved you, too.’”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 9. He was 65. Saget’s Full House co-stars, among others, took part in an outpouring of emotional tributes to the beloved actor and comedian. John Stamos, for example, who played Saget’s brother-in-law on Full House, said in an Instagram tribute signed from the cast that the TV family “became a real family” through their experiences on the show. Upon learning the heartbreaking news, Bure said on Twitter that “Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.” Watch Bure read her final text messages with Saget on the TODAY Show here: