The hosts of Taskmaster instruct celebrities to do absolutely ridiculous things, and though Twenty One Pilots weren't official competitors on the comedy game show, they decided to create their own version. And it's hilarious.

In the two-part TikTok, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are tasked with ordering an extra large vegetarian pizza with pepperoni, bacon, no sauce and no cheese, but here's the catch: they can't actually say extra large, vegetarian, pepperoni, bacon, sauce or cheese. Dun uses his wit to find creative ways to describe what he wants without actually saying it. Meanwhile, Joseph tries to cut corners by using words like "baccy" and "sawce," and it doesn't work out too well.

Check out both TikToks below and see who wins!