Twenty One Pilots Compete In Hilarious Version Of Taskmaster: See Who Wins

By Katrina Nattress

February 3, 2022

The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One ‚Äì Backstage
Photo: Getty Images North America

The hosts of Taskmaster instruct celebrities to do absolutely ridiculous things, and though Twenty One Pilots weren't official competitors on the comedy game show, they decided to create their own version. And it's hilarious.

In the two-part TikTok, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are tasked with ordering an extra large vegetarian pizza with pepperoni, bacon, no sauce and no cheese, but here's the catch: they can't actually say extra large, vegetarian, pepperoni, bacon, sauce or cheese. Dun uses his wit to find creative ways to describe what he wants without actually saying it. Meanwhile, Joseph tries to cut corners by using words like "baccy" and "sawce," and it doesn't work out too well.

Check out both TikToks below and see who wins!

@twentyonepilots

it’s tyler v josh in round one of tasks inspired by @Taskmaster #taskmaster

♬ original sound - twenty one pilots
@twentyonepilots

Reply to @twentyonepilots part 2 of the pizza task borrowed from @taskmaster #taskmaster

♬ original sound - twenty one pilots

Twenty One Pilots recently closed out iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego with a buzzworthy performance that involved some epic covers and equally epic dance moves from Muse's Matt Bellamy. The duo is gearing up to embark on their Icy Tour later this year. Check out a full list of dates below.

Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates

09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center

09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Centere

09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Twenty One Pilots
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices