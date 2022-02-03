Twenty One Pilots Compete In Hilarious Version Of Taskmaster: See Who Wins
By Katrina Nattress
February 3, 2022
The hosts of Taskmaster instruct celebrities to do absolutely ridiculous things, and though Twenty One Pilots weren't official competitors on the comedy game show, they decided to create their own version. And it's hilarious.
In the two-part TikTok, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are tasked with ordering an extra large vegetarian pizza with pepperoni, bacon, no sauce and no cheese, but here's the catch: they can't actually say extra large, vegetarian, pepperoni, bacon, sauce or cheese. Dun uses his wit to find creative ways to describe what he wants without actually saying it. Meanwhile, Joseph tries to cut corners by using words like "baccy" and "sawce," and it doesn't work out too well.
Check out both TikToks below and see who wins!
@twentyonepilots
it’s tyler v josh in round one of tasks inspired by @Taskmaster #taskmaster♬ original sound - twenty one pilots
@twentyonepilots
Reply to @twentyonepilots part 2 of the pizza task borrowed from @taskmaster #taskmaster♬ original sound - twenty one pilots
Twenty One Pilots recently closed out iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego with a buzzworthy performance that involved some epic covers and equally epic dance moves from Muse's Matt Bellamy. The duo is gearing up to embark on their Icy Tour later this year. Check out a full list of dates below.
Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates
09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center
09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Centere
09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena