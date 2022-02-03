WATCH: Tom Brady Shares Powerful Video Of NFL Journey Amid Retirement

Tom Brady shared a powerful video chronicling his NFL journey on his verified social media accounts Thursday (February 3), two days after officially announcing his retirement after 22 seasons.

"I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today," Brady wrote alongside the video. "I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible."

The video shows memorable moments both on and off the field from the Brady's 22-year NFL journey, documenting his seven Super Bowl victories and other moments shared with teammates and loved ones.