WATCH: Tom Brady Shares Powerful Video Of NFL Journey Amid Retirement
By Jason Hall
February 3, 2022
Tom Brady shared a powerful video chronicling his NFL journey on his verified social media accounts Thursday (February 3), two days after officially announcing his retirement after 22 seasons.
"I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today," Brady wrote alongside the video. "I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible."
The video shows memorable moments both on and off the field from the Brady's 22-year NFL journey, documenting his seven Super Bowl victories and other moments shared with teammates and loved ones.
I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today.— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2022
I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible pic.twitter.com/3jmNWid9ZB
Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday (February 1), confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account Tuesday (February 1) morning.
"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
Brady's confirmation comes hours after hIs appearance on his Let's Go! podcast Monday (January 31) night alongside co-hosts Jim Gray in which he addressed conflicting reports regarding his retirement decision over the weekend and said he was still contemplating his decision, as he'd said during his previous appearance on the show one week prior.
Brady, 44, who confirmed he was out of the country over the weekend, also said he understood the people wanting "to be in front of the news often," but reiterated that he was taking his decision "day to day" and planned to "make a great decision for me and my family" during his Let's Go! appearance prior to his official announcement.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me" last Saturday (January 29).
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, last February.