Watch Pete Davidson Call Kim Kardashian His 'Girlfriend' For The First Time

It looks like Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are official.

During a virtual appearance on People (The TV Show!), Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend publicly for the first time ever. The pair were first linked back in October while visiting California's Knott's Berry Farm amusement park with friends. Since then, they've been spotted together on numerous occasions, including on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

Kardashian and Davidson hadn't put a label on their three-month romance publicly yet, though now it seems they're definitely official. While chatting about managing his life in the spotlight, Davidson let slip that Kardashian is his girlfriend. You can watch the sweet moment here.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff," he shared with the outlet. "So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set."

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside," he added. "So I don't do much."

For the most part, his private life, which has been making a ton of headlines since he got together with Kardashian, isn't affected by his fame. "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," the Saturday Night Live star joked. "But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

As for his relationship with Kardashian, the romance reportedly grew quite serious after their quick trip to the Bahamas. “Kim is so happy and light when she’s with Pete,” an insider dished to Us Weekly. “They seem like they’ve been together longer than they have been because of how comfortable they seem together. They’re always touching, and their chemistry is off the charts.”

Another source close to Kardashian raved about the KKW Beauty founder's blossoming relationship with People, as well, saying Davidson is "exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Davidson's willingness to travel across the country to spend time with her has made Kardashian super happy, too. "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," People's source continued.

"She still loves the attention," the insider said of Davidson's actions. "They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more."