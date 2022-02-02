WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Shares Perfect Tribute To 'Best Friend' Tom Brady

Rob Gronokwski shared a video tribute to his longtime friend and teammate Tom Brady after the seven-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his retirement on Tuesday (February 2).

Gronkowski, who played alongside Brady for all of his nine NFL seasons and four Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots (2010-18), shared a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a video showing their best moments together both on and off the field to Queen's 'You're My Best Friend.'

"Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special," Gronkowski wrote. "Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.

"If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it.

"You’re a legend and always will be.

"Thank you. Much love,

"Gronky ❤️."