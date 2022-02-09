Kentucky Kingdom Offering Incredible Perk For Employees

Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville is giving employees who want to seek higher education a new incentive, reported WLKY.

Herschend Enterprises, the amusement park's parent company, announced that it will cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for employees through the new program called Herschend GROWU.

The program will give employees access to over 100 fully-funded diploma, degree, and certificate programs across 30 learning partners. And the best part is that it's free! Fields like business administration, leadership, culinary arts, finance, technology, and marketing are all covered in the program.

The company is also going to be providing partial funding of up to $5,250 per year, for 150 additional programs in fields such as hospitality, engineering, human resources, and art design.

The program will begin on February 24th. Employees will be able to sign up for the program on their first day.

The program applies to both full-time and par-time employees as well as seasonal staff.

Anyone interested in a job at Kentucky Kingdom can visit a job fair at the park on February 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can click here for more information.