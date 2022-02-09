Making this new snippet even more exciting for fans, it's being theorized that anothe voice can be heard in the few seconds he shared. Some fans believe the second voice on the track is phem , who even commented on MGK's post with "I’m excited ok?"

Since announcing his highly anticipated follow up to Tickets to My Downfall, MGK has shared a few songs off the project, including lead single "papercuts" over the summer and "emo girl" just a few days ago, and changed the album title, despite getting its original name, born with horns, tattooed on not only himself but also on producer Travis Barker. He also finally confirmed the release date to be March 25.

It's going to be a busy year for MGK, as he also plans to release another album in addition to Mainstream Sellout. Back in October, he teased some exciting details about his new music. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

"I think like, in high school, you don’t really have a sense of responsibility, you have a fear of that responsibility, and so you want to explode and use all that energy for f—king off," he said of Tickets to My Downfall while chatting with Variety. "And then college comes, which is this album, and you are aware of the responsibility and you still know how to have fun, but you understand that there’s a certain duty you have to your life to do something with it. Born With Horns feels like it has an objective or a real lesson that you’re walking away with."