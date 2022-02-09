Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the cheesy goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. February 9th is National Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in the Valley is Crust Brothers Pizza. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"There are plenty of restaurants in the area, but what got me in while walking by was the great music and beautiful patio! The food was amazing, everything made from scratch and made to order. And on top of it, the service was 10/10! Informative, welcoming attitude, and attentive. Hard to find nowadays. Definitely a new favorite spot in Scottsdale!"

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the Valley:

Crust Brothers Pizza Venezia's New York Style Pizzeria Spinato's Pizzeria Federal Pizza Famous Ray's Pizza Pizzeria Bianco Santisi Brothers Stumpy's Pizza & Subs The Parlor Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Click here to check out the full list of the best pizza places int he city.