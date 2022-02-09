Woman, 19, Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin

Without much context, commenters had no idea what she meant, but in a follow-up video, Anna explained what was going on. She described that she was conceived through IVF, and that her brother was also conceived during that same round of treatment. However, rather than be pregnant with twins, her mom chose to just have one baby and freeze the other embryo. As Anna said, "Basically, we were both conceived in a dish, and then I was put back in my mom, and then my brother was put in the freezer for five years as an embryo."

Anna added, "It got to five years of Jack being in the freezer and they were like, "We'll defrost him.' Fair play to them. They defrosted him, put him back in my mum, and then nine months later, there you go. So there are five years between us, I'm 19 and he's 13, nearly 14. Obviously, we're not identical twins, but biologically, technically, we are twins."