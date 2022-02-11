Car Lands On Top Of House During Crash In Oklahoma

A car went airborne during a crash and landed on top of a house in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

According to News On 6, the car hit something that caused it to roll and it landed on top of a house near MacArthur Boulevard and Hefner Road. The car went through a fence and hit a tree before crashing through a concrete wall, going airborne and landing on the roof, Oklahoma City fire officials said.

"This car left the roadway — I think he was traveling eastbound — went through this fence and ended up with the rear end of the car on top of the roof," Jim Gardner with News On 6 said in a broadcast.

The male driver was able to get out of the car on his own, with the help of firefighters, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Gardner said the man was taken in a stretcher and was wearing a neck brace.

The black sedan was towed and the man is facing traffic charges. Officials are trying to determine whether the driver was under the influence.

Other than a broken window, the house suffered no structural damage, authorities said.