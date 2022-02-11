Family Froze Rare Chocolate For 33 Years Waiting On Bengals Super Bowl Win

Cincinnati Bengals fans have waited 33 years to see their team back in the Super Bowl and on Sunday (February 13) the wait is finally over.

Over the years, many fans have collected Bengals memorabilia, but one family has saved their souvenir in the freezer for over three decades.

According to WLWT, Justin Tucker and Travis Sheehan purchased two Boomer Esiason chocolate bars, also known as Boomer Bar, when the Bengals went to the Super Bowl in 1989.

When the Bengals lost 20-16 against the San Fransisco 49ers, the two decided to save the chocolate bars and "not eat them until they won the Super Bowl."

So, they put the chocolate in the freezer and it has stayed there for 33 years.

Tucker and Sheehan told WLWT that if the Bengals win this Sunday, they plan on defrosting the chocolate bars to celebrate.

"So, here we are. Super Sunday is days away and we have added the Boomer Bars to the Super Bowl menu," the two stated.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California.

Kickoff is at 6:30 ET.