2 Injured After Plane Crashes Onto Texas Golf Course
By Dani Medina
February 12, 2022
Two people have been hospitalized after a small plane crashed onto a golf course in Texas on Friday night.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crashed through trees and ended up upside down on the green at the Pine Forest Country Club located in the 18000 block of Clay Road in Houston. Deputies arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m., according to Click 2 Houston.
In a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two people were found in the plane. "Both are alive but injured," he said. The Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast said they were both lifted to a Houston-area hospital for their injuries.
The aircraft is a single engine plane, a Mooney M20J, and the tail number on the plane is N201VZ, the Department of Public Safety and Federal Aviation Administration told Click 2 Houston.
Flight records show the plane took off near San Antonio at 6:13 p.m. Friday and was scheduled to lane at the West Houston airport at 7:25 p.m.
A plane has crashed in Harris Co. near the 18000 block of Clay Road. Both occupants have been airlifted to a Houston area hospital for their injuries.— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) February 12, 2022
DPS Troopers are securing the scene and waiting for the FAA and NTSB to arrive. @HCSOTexas is assisting. pic.twitter.com/uz3QDOntV4
There is damage to the aircraft. Lifeflight has been requested. Fire Department is on-scene. #HouNews https://t.co/oGPmpv5oZX— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 12, 2022
Update: Lifeflight is on the ground. @TxDPSSoutheast is the lead agency, with @HCSOTexas, CyFair & Westlake FD’s in support. It appears two persons in the aircraft, both are alive but injured. #HouNews https://t.co/oGPmpv5oZX— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 12, 2022