2 Injured After Plane Crashes Onto Texas Golf Course

Two people have been hospitalized after a small plane crashed onto a golf course in Texas on Friday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crashed through trees and ended up upside down on the green at the Pine Forest Country Club located in the 18000 block of Clay Road in Houston. Deputies arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m., according to Click 2 Houston.

In a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two people were found in the plane. "Both are alive but injured," he said. The Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast said they were both lifted to a Houston-area hospital for their injuries.

The aircraft is a single engine plane, a Mooney M20J, and the tail number on the plane is N201VZ, the Department of Public Safety and Federal Aviation Administration told Click 2 Houston.

Flight records show the plane took off near San Antonio at 6:13 p.m. Friday and was scheduled to lane at the West Houston airport at 7:25 p.m.