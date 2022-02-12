Luke Bryan Shares Advice Katy Perry Gave Him Ahead Of His Vegas Residency

Luke Bryan kicked off his Las Vegas residency on February 11 and he revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he's getting advice from his fellow American Idol judges.

The 45-year-old country star told ET that Katy Perry and Lionel Richie offered up words of wisdom before the start of his shows.

"Katy, I’ve been talking to her... She said, 'It's just a big, big stage,'" Bryan said. Perry had her Play residency at the same venue last year, but he says his time at Resorts World Las Vegas will be much different than her's.

"I don’t take myself very seriously, to just stand there and try to be real theatrical," he said. "I wanna be energetic. [I want to put on a] rockin' show where people are just having fun. I want moments where I interact with the crowd too."