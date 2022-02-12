Luke Bryan Shares Advice Katy Perry Gave Him Ahead Of His Vegas Residency

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan kicked off his Las Vegas residency on February 11 and he revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he's getting advice from his fellow American Idol judges.

The 45-year-old country star told ET that Katy Perry and Lionel Richie offered up words of wisdom before the start of his shows.

"Katy, I’ve been talking to her... She said, 'It's just a big, big stage,'" Bryan said. Perry had her Play residency at the same venue last year, but he says his time at Resorts World Las Vegas will be much different than her's.

"I don’t take myself very seriously, to just stand there and try to be real theatrical," he said. "I wanna be energetic. [I want to put on a] rockin' show where people are just having fun. I want moments where I interact with the crowd too."

Richie is currently in the middle of his Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas! residency at the Wynn Las Vegas and also had some advice for Bryan.

"We were on [the American Idol] set and I’m like, 'Man, I’m worried about this Vegas thing,'" Bryan recalled. "... Lionel said, 'You’ll be all right, little buddy.'"

And it seems like Richie was right. After his first night, Bryan revealed he's extending his residency! "Having so much fun I decided to stay! NEW Vegas dates have been added," he wrote on Instagram.

New dates mean there's also time for special guests like his American Idol co-stars. "I hope that Katy and I and Lionel's world intersect where we can get on the stage with one another."

Luke Bryan
