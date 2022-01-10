Disturbing Blood-Covered Clown With Knife Appears On Google Maps

Google has mapped out just about every place on the planet with Google Maps, Google Street View and Google Earth, and in doing so, they've captured a lot of unexpected things. Among them - a cheating wife, a UFO in Antarctica, a couple in a very awkward position, and an angry neighbor's epic vengeance. However, what was spotted this week on Google Maps has a lot of people terrified.

The creepy image was filmed in Montreal, Canada and shows a clown figure that is reminiscent of "Pennywise" from It standing in the doorway of a basement apartment. Blood stains the entranceway as well as the knife that the clown holds menacingly in his right hand.