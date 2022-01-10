Disturbing Blood-Covered Clown With Knife Appears On Google Maps
By Dave Basner
January 10, 2022
Google has mapped out just about every place on the planet with Google Maps, Google Street View and Google Earth, and in doing so, they've captured a lot of unexpected things. Among them - a cheating wife, a UFO in Antarctica, a couple in a very awkward position, and an angry neighbor's epic vengeance. However, what was spotted this week on Google Maps has a lot of people terrified.
The creepy image was filmed in Montreal, Canada and shows a clown figure that is reminiscent of "Pennywise" from It standing in the doorway of a basement apartment. Blood stains the entranceway as well as the knife that the clown holds menacingly in his right hand.
It's likely that someone just spotted the Google-branded camera car that photographs for Street View and set up the scene so it would be captured by the vehicle, or perhaps it was all just a perfectly timed shot on Halloween, so residents can rest assured that there is a homicidal clown in Quebec.
However, this isn't the first time something potentially criminal was caught on one of Google's cameras. In 2014, Scottish police investigated what looked like a murder on Google Maps. They were able to follow-up on the 'killer' and learned he worked at a nearby garage. He and some co-workers were just pulling off a prank when they saw the camera car coming.