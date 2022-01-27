Nightmarish Icy 'Grim Reaper' Photographed Outside Man's House

He explained that the figures were likely created because of his proximity to Lake Erie, and that water from the lake's waves hit objects like his neighbor's lamp post and froze.

However, even with a rational explanation, the story still took a creepy turn. When Ben showed the pictures to his young daughter, she "was stunned," revealing that the hunched over figure was one of the "spirits" that's been tormenting her in her dreams.

Others were equally freaked out by the figures, with one commenter calling them "the stuff of nightmares" and another writing, "If the Angel of Death looks like this when he/she comes to get me, I'd be running on water away from it." A third commenter chimed in, "I'm just saying that if I lived near there, I wouldn't be sleeping for the rest of the winter."

