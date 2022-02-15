2 Stabbed, 4 Injured In Texas High School Fight

By Dani Medina

February 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A fight that broke out after school at a Texas park caused six injuries, including two stabbings.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, a brawl broke out at Malcom E. Beckendorff Family Park, located in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive in Katy, Texas, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5. About 11 to 18 students from Paetow High School were involved in the fight, according to Click 2 Houston.

Two students were stabbed and four others were injured. Two were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Another student who was injured, who is a suspect in the stabbing, was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance with a dislocated shoulder and non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is now in custody, according to Click 2 Houston.

Deputies told Click 2 Houston that bats and knives were found at the scene. Some car windows were broken with bats.

The fight started over two girls, officials told Click 2 Houston.

Here's a statement from the Katy Independent School District provided to Click 2 Houston:

"Katy ISD police and local law enforcement are actively investigating an altercation that took place at a Harris County park following school dismissal today. At this time, multiple students are believed to have been involved in the altercation. Campus and District administration are working closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation. Anyone determined to have been involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as be subject to any potential criminal consequences. Out of an abundance of caution additional Katy ISD police will also be assigned to patrol the area until the investigation has been completed."
