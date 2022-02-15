Texas Native To Thank For Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl Look
By Dani Medina
February 15, 2022
A Texas native is to thank for Mary J. Blige's dazzling look during the Super Bowl halftime show!
Houston entrepreneur Britney Winters has designed wigs and extensions for a handful of celebrities including Simone Biles, Naomi Campbell and Taraji P. Henson. Winters' latest accomplishment was debuted on stage for millions of viewers — Blige's long, golden hair during her Super Bowl halftime show performance.
According to KHOU, Winters, who has been a lifetime-long fan of Blige, said she was very thankful for the opportunity.
"She looked so good like from head to toe. She always brings it, but it was kind of like one of those moments, it was very surreal. I just couldn't believe it was happening. For her to be wearing our product in front of 100 million people on such a huge night, I was just like, 'Oh my God,' I'm just so thankful," Winters told KHOU.
Winters owns Upgrade Boutique, a marketplace for luxury, custom wigs and hair extensions.
Winters decided to open her own business after driving back and forth from New York to Boston, where she earned her MBA from Harvard. "After years of pouring hours into presses, braids, perms, sew-ins, and detangling, this process became break-every-damn-comb-and-scream frustrating. For many Black women like myself, that experience was the norm,” she said.
She then opened a pop-up shop to test her new business and her online business then flourished, thanks to the connections she made during her time at Harvard. The profits she earned from her online business and money from investors led to the opening of Upgrade Boutique in Houston — not far from where she grew up in Third Ward. Next, Winters said she plans to open boutiques in Los Angeles and New York.