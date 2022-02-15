The Real Reason Target Has Those Red Balls Outside

Anyone who has ever been to Target has likely walked by those large red balls on their way into the store. You might think that the spheres are placed there as a decoration or perhaps as a unique seat for shoppers, and while they can be used for both of those things, that isn't their main purpose.

On TikTok, safety expert Cathy Pedrayes shared the true reason why the balls are there. It turns out, they are concrete bollards and are placed on the sidewalks in front of the stores to stop a car or truck from driving into the building.