He was able to get in... but couldn't really figure how to get out.

A robber was caught on camera robbing an OnCue convenience store in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened around 3 a.m. February 7, according to KOCO.

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared the surveillance video from the store on social media Tuesday of a man trying to flee the scene after taking items from behind the cash register at the OnCue. The video shows the suspect placing packs of cigarettes and other items from behind the counter into a plastic bag. The suspect then tries to escape through the drive-thru window, but can't figure out how to get it open. He frustratedly fumbles around for about a minute before a woman in the getaway car approached the window. It's apparent she gave him some good advice, because he was able to open the window, jump out and escape.

At the end of the video, the Oklahoma City Police Department shared photos of the three suspects in the convenience store robbery.

If you know any of the suspects, the Oklahoma City Police Department says to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or visit okccrimetips.com. The case number is 22-8359.