Foo Fighters Unveils Spooky Merch To Celebrate 'Studio 666' Movie Release
By Katrina Nattress
February 17, 2022
Foo Fighters are gearing up to premiere their horror-comedy film Studio 666 next week and are pulling out all the stops before its release. They've shared trailers and even a death metal song by the fictitious band Dream Widow, now they're rounding it all out with a spooky line of merch to celebrate the movie.
The collection features everything from Studio 666 and Dream Widow t-shirts, pins, mugs, and blankets to a pair of bloodied hedge clippers.
Studio 666 is set to hit theaters on February 25. Shop the special merch line here, watch a trailer above and check out the merch announcement below.
Though the movie is fictional, the Foos really did record their latest album Medicine at Midnight a haunted house. Back in 2020, Grohl revealed the freaky stuff that happened during their sessions.
“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was f***ing on,” he said at the time. “We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.”
“We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room,” he continued. “I set it up overnight so we could see if there was anyone there or anyone was coming to f*** with us. "Right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the Nest cam that we couldn’t explain.”