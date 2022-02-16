Foo Fighters Unveils Spooky Merch To Celebrate 'Studio 666' Movie Release

Though the movie is fictional, the Foos really did record their latest album Medicine at Midnight a haunted house. Back in 2020, Grohl revealed the freaky stuff that happened during their sessions.

“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was f***ing on,” he said at the time. “We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.”

“We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room,” he continued. “I set it up overnight so we could see if there was anyone there or anyone was coming to f*** with us. "Right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the Nest cam that we couldn’t explain.”