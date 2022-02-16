Trey Songz Faces New Rape Accusations in $20 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Just when Trey Songz thought he caught a break, another lawsuit has been filed against him. Unlike the previous accusations, these new legal documents allege that the singer anally raped a woman without her consent.

According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, February 15, an unidentified woman referred to as Jane Doe filed a $20 million lawsuit against Songz. In the suit, the woman, who acknowledges that she was in a consensual sexual relationship with the singer, alleges that her bond with Songz changed on March 24, 2016 when he suddenly became a "savage rapist." She claims that Songz invited her to a house party in L.A. and asked her to go upstairs with him for what she thought would be consensual sex.

On the way up, Songz reportedly asked if he could "get that a**", but the woman simply declined and told him not to ask again. Once they got to the bedroom, the woman said the singer's attitude changed before he threw her to the ground. That's when he ripped off his pants, pinned her to the ground face-first and forced his penis into her anus without her consent. She said that she was overpowered by the singer despite trying to fight her way out of his control.

During the rape, the woman claims someone entered the room but instead of helping her the person quickly left the room, which allowed Songz to finish. After it was over, she reportedly grabbed all her clothes except her underwear and ran out of the house. Once the Uber she called for arrived, the driver quickly noticed that she was in agony and decided to take her to the hospital. Upon her arrival, medics performed a rape kit and called the police. The exam showed that she suffered "severe anal tearing that could require surgery."

The woman apparently didn't identify Songz as the rapist at the time because she was "in shock and fearing for her life." She's one of several women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault. Jane Doe's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, is also the same attorney who represents the two other women who have made accusations about Songz's sexual behavior, and Mitchell says there will be more. Nonetheless, Songz's camp still denies the allegations and plans to defend the singer's name in the months to come.

"Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey," a rep for Songz told TMZ. "Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault. The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”