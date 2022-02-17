It may be hard to believe, but Billie Joe Armstrong turned 50 years old today (February 17)! Green Day's Instagram account celebrated the milestone birthday with a pair of pictures from the frontman's younger years and present day. Someone's got a bday 🥳🎂 @billiejoearmstrong is 50 years young today 🍾🍾💥🎉" the band captioned the post.

His bandmates also shared well wishes through their personal accounts. "Happy Birthday 🎉 🎂 @billiejoearmstrong wishing you all things Love, Light and Rock n Roll!!! 🎶👊♥️🔥😎🫀" bassist Mike Dirnt wrote alongside a photo collage that dubbed rock n roll "the fountain of youth."

"Happy Birthday Billie Joe!! Another awesome trip around the sun 🌞 what the f**k is gravity?!?" drummer Tre Cool wrote alongside a carousel of photos, many of which show Armstrong jumping. "You keep on flyin’ baby! And always remember….Tre loves you!!! ❤️"

See the birthday posts below.

Warning: Explicit Language