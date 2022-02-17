Green Day Members Wish Billie Joe Armstrong Happy Birthday
By Katrina Nattress
February 17, 2022
It may be hard to believe, but Billie Joe Armstrong turned 50 years old today (February 17)! Green Day's Instagram account celebrated the milestone birthday with a pair of pictures from the frontman's younger years and present day. Someone's got a bday 🥳🎂 @billiejoearmstrong is 50 years young today 🍾🍾💥🎉" the band captioned the post.
His bandmates also shared well wishes through their personal accounts. "Happy Birthday 🎉 🎂 @billiejoearmstrong wishing you all things Love, Light and Rock n Roll!!! 🎶👊♥️🔥😎🫀" bassist Mike Dirnt wrote alongside a photo collage that dubbed rock n roll "the fountain of youth."
"Happy Birthday Billie Joe!! Another awesome trip around the sun 🌞 what the f**k is gravity?!?" drummer Tre Cool wrote alongside a carousel of photos, many of which show Armstrong jumping. "You keep on flyin’ baby! And always remember….Tre loves you!!! ❤️"
See the birthday posts below.
Warning: Explicit Language
In fact, all the members of Green Day turn 50 this year, and they've been teasing something with the year 1972. Could they be gifting us with a new album to celebrate?
If the trio is indeed prepping a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2020's Father of All... and their 14th studio album. The rockers did release three singles this year — "Here Comes The Shock," "Pollyanna," and "Holy Toledo;" however, Armstrong explained that he wasn't sure where the new music would lead at the time.
“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens,” he explained last November. “That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”