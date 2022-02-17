Patrick Mahomes Claps Back At Trolls After Video With Fiancée Goes Viral
By Dani Medina
February 17, 2022
Patrick Mahomes clapped back at Internet trolls Wednesday after a video of him and his fiancée Brittany Matthews went viral on Twitter.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Matthews sat courtside at the Texas Tech vs. Baylor men's basketball game at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (The Red Raiders went on to upset the Bears 83-73). Mahomes is a Red Raider himself — he played both football and baseball there from 2014-16.
In the video that went viral on Twitter, Mahomes originally had his arm around Matthews, but removed it and whispered something in her ear. While it's unclear what was said, Matthews' facial expression and gesture indicates there might have been an argument. Matthews is then seen telling the people sitting next to them something with the same facial expression and gestures.
Twitter users were speculating as to what happened between Mahomes and Matthews. Mahomes fired off a tweet around midnight saying, "Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8 ❤️" She responded Wednesday, saying "I love you❤️🙏🏼"
Glad to see UT Tyler legend Brittany Matthews and her entourage support the Red Raiders tonight pic.twitter.com/SoQ22vRMTZ— Albie Shore (@Mr_AlbieShore) February 17, 2022
Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8 ❤️— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 17, 2022
.@PatrickMahomes has entered the building. Let’s gooooo pic.twitter.com/oQjqE0H0OQ— Bradey King (@BradeyKing) February 17, 2022
If you recall, this isn't the first time Matthews has been the center of Internet trolling drama. When the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in an AFC playoff matchup, Matthews celebrated by spraying champagne from her suite seats. Twitter wasn't happy. And neither was Matthews, who tweeted, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."