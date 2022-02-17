Patrick Mahomes clapped back at Internet trolls Wednesday after a video of him and his fiancée Brittany Matthews went viral on Twitter.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Matthews sat courtside at the Texas Tech vs. Baylor men's basketball game at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (The Red Raiders went on to upset the Bears 83-73). Mahomes is a Red Raider himself — he played both football and baseball there from 2014-16.

In the video that went viral on Twitter, Mahomes originally had his arm around Matthews, but removed it and whispered something in her ear. While it's unclear what was said, Matthews' facial expression and gesture indicates there might have been an argument. Matthews is then seen telling the people sitting next to them something with the same facial expression and gestures.

Twitter users were speculating as to what happened between Mahomes and Matthews. Mahomes fired off a tweet around midnight saying, "Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8 ❤️" She responded Wednesday, saying "I love you❤️🙏🏼"