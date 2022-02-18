Rick Ross Wants To Meet His First Cow
By Tony M. Centeno
Rick Ross has everything he could possibly want. Not only are his music and businesses doing well, but also his farmlands are prospering.
In a video posted to his Instagram Story posted Thursday, February 17, the "Outlawz" rapper introduced the world to the newest edition to his farm. The video shows the Miami rapper walking towards a cattle transport truck as he gets excited to see his new young bull. Even though Ross says it's a cow, fans can hear how excited he is to welcome the bull to the Promise Land.
"I’m ready for it right now," Ross says in the video. I’m ready for it. I’m happier than a motherf****r, this a dream come true for Rozay. You know what this is for a young boy from Carol City to have horses and now—a big boy added? Come on down. You good."
Rick Ross so damn funny pic.twitter.com/vI0Fqf4NlO— ⚜️Could be Bun … Could not be⚜️ (@BayouBeeUN) February 17, 2022
Once the young bull steps out of the truck, you can see him get excited as he runs around his new home.
“Yeeeeeeah!” Rozay screamed. “That’s yours! Welcome to the promise land, baby. … Look at them horses looking, mind y’all business.”
The bull joins a set of horses Ross also owns. They all reside at his Promise Land mansion in Atlanta, which is nearly 300 acres and cost him $5.8 million. The mansion, which was formerly own by Evander Holyfield and has 109 rooms, is 54,000- sq ft and contains a home theater, game room, bowling alley, a basketball court and at least 25 bathrooms.
Even while he runs his various Wing Stop and Checkers restaurants throughout the country, Rozay still has time to make his dreams of living the farmer like come true. Be on the look out for more additions to Rick Ross' farm coming soon.