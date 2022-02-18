Rick Ross Wants To Meet His First Cow

Rick Ross has everything he could possibly want. Not only are his music and businesses doing well, but also his farmlands are prospering.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story posted Thursday, February 17, the "Outlawz" rapper introduced the world to the newest edition to his farm. The video shows the Miami rapper walking towards a cattle transport truck as he gets excited to see his new young bull. Even though Ross says it's a cow, fans can hear how excited he is to welcome the bull to the Promise Land.

"I’m ready for it right now," Ross says in the video. I’m ready for it. I’m happier than a motherf****r, this a dream come true for Rozay. You know what this is for a young boy from Carol City to have horses and now—a big boy added? Come on down. You good."