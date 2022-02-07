Billie Eilish Stops Atlanta Concert To Help Fan Who Needed An Inhaler

Billie Eilish called a stop to her highly-anticipated Atlanta concert over the weekend when she noticed a fan needed help. The “Happier Than Ever” singer halted her show at State Farm Arena, and could be seen in videos captured by other concertgoers asking a young woman, “you need an inhaler?” In the videos shared by a Billie Eilish fan account, Eilish turns to her security team to ask, “do we have an inhaler?,” and directs security personnel to the fan. “We got one, it’s OK, we got one,” Eilish assures the young woman, advising bystanders not to crowd her as she gets help. The award-winning artist made sure the concertgoer was OK before continuing the show.

The Atlanta show is only Eilish’s second stop on her Happier Than Ever North American tour, which kicked off on February 3 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The “Bad Guy” artist, who recently debuted her new dark hair color on Instagram, continues her North American tour into April, when she’s set to perform as one of the headliners of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 in Indio, California. Other headliners of the highly-anticipated festival include Harry Styles, Kanye West (a.k.a. Ye), and Swedish House Mafia.