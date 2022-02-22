Las Vegas Celebrates 5 Millionth Marriage As Many Flock To City For 2/22/22

By Ginny Reese

February 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This month brought along many special dates for couples to flock to Vegas to tie the knot. UPI reported that the city even handed out its 5 millionth marriage license this month when a California couple came to the city to be married on Sunday.

The lucky 5 millionth marriage license was handed out to Mayra Ramizerz and Luis Pantoja. They received some special gifts, including a return trip to Vegas and a diamond ring.

Couples swarmed wedding chapels on 2/2/22, Valentine's Day, and today as the special date of 2/22/22 is upon us.

Clark County prepared for an influx of engaged couples as about 600 couples came to be married on Valentine's Day. Last year alone, the county issued more than 77,000 marriage licenses. This year, the county expects to hand out more than 80,000 marriage licenses.

Melissa and Carlos De Leon came to Vegas to be married on Tuesday after being together for 22 years. Melissa told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday, "It's cheaper; it's more our scene. We're having our bachelor/bachelorette party tonight and we'll have a party bus tomorrow."

