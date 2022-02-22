Pusha-T Confirms JAY-Z Will Appear On His New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
February 22, 2022
Pusha-T has been teasing the release of his new album for the past few weeks. Not long after dropping his new collaboration with Kanye West "Diet Coke," King Push confirms that he's got another impressive collaboration on deck with another top-tier MC.
On Monday, February 21, Pusha-T appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo. During their conversation, Gillie asked about the songs Push has with JAY-Z. That's when the "Numbers On The Board" rapper confirmed that he has a fresh collaboration with Hov that's set to appear on his upcoming album. After the Virginia native mentioned the new song, Gillie asked if the Roc Nation founder outrapped him on his own record. Push didn't compare their verses, but he did admit JAY-Z "got busy" on the song.
Pusha-T has joined forces with JAY-Z in the past. Back in 2016, Push and Hov traded bars on the DJ Dahi-produced single "Drug Dealer's Anonymous." They also appeared on Kanye West's "So Appalled" off Ye's 2010 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album along with RZA, CyHi The Prynce and Swizz Beatz.
There's no confirmation on when the song will drop but fans did get to hear an alleged snippet from the record. Shortly after the episode premiered, music executive Steven Victor posted a clip of Push listening to what may be JAY-Z's latest verse for the song. The clip is very brief but it does give fans some insight on what the verse might sound like.
Elsewhere in the episode, Pusha-T also spoke about Kanye West returning the ownership of his music to him and his beef with Drake. The other half of The Clipse recently confirmed that he "moved on" from his issues with Drake last week. During his chat with Gillie and Wallo, Push reflected on dropping disses like "The Story of Adidon."