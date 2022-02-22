Pusha-T Confirms JAY-Z Will Appear On His New Album

Pusha-T has been teasing the release of his new album for the past few weeks. Not long after dropping his new collaboration with Kanye West "Diet Coke," King Push confirms that he's got another impressive collaboration on deck with another top-tier MC.

On Monday, February 21, Pusha-T appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo. During their conversation, Gillie asked about the songs Push has with JAY-Z. That's when the "Numbers On The Board" rapper confirmed that he has a fresh collaboration with Hov that's set to appear on his upcoming album. After the Virginia native mentioned the new song, Gillie asked if the Roc Nation founder outrapped him on his own record. Push didn't compare their verses, but he did admit JAY-Z "got busy" on the song.