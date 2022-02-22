Tyga Teases New Collaboration With Doja Cat

Doja Cat has also been on a roll lately. Prior to the release of her new joint effort with Tyga, Doja dropped her new single "Celebrity Skin" earlier this month. The song is the first track the rapper has shared since she dropped her critically-acclaimed album Planet Her. It also comes after the L.A. native had to back out of her scheduled performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards after she was exposed to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” Doja tweeted back on January 31. “It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

In between her releases, Doja has kept herself busy by making hilarious celebrity impressions and entertaining the masses while in the stands during Super Bowl LVI. Meanwhile, her fans will have to remain on standby for a few more days until her latest collaboration with Tyga arrives. Be on the lookout for Tyga and Doja Cat's new music coming this Friday.