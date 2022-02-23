Big Sean's Illuminating Set At iHeartRadio Living Black! Is A Must-See
By Tony M. Centeno
February 24, 2022
Big Sean shined bright at iHeartRadio Living Black! as he illuminated the room with his heartwarming performance.
During the show on Wednesday, February 23, the Detroit native hit the stage at iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles for live renditions of two very inspirational songs from his revered catalog. Sean opened his set with his song “Light” off his 2017 album I Decided. The live band then switches gears to allow Sean to perform his song “Guard Your Heart,” which is a part of his 2020 album Detroit 2. The song’s collaborators Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, and Wale weren’t able to join him, but Sean still delivered a stellar performance regardless.
"You know what they say about not conquering fears" 👀🎶 @BigSean— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) February 24, 2022
Watch iHeartRadio Living Black! 2022 Empowered By @ATT on our @TikTok_US account NOW #iHeartLivingBlack pic.twitter.com/D52JS48phf
His latest nationally broadcasted set is just one of numerous events Sean is involved with this year. In July, Sean, and his Twenty88 partner Jhene Aiko, are expected to serve as headlining acts at the 2022 Mo Pop Festival in Detroit. Speaking of Twenty88, the couple recently celebrated Valentine’s Day. Sean took to Instagram to show off his love for Aiko, who delivered a soothing version of “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVI. The touching post came shortly after Sean confirmed that the lovely duo are working on their new album together.
“"S**t, we’ve been working on it for a little bit,” Sean told Queen Naija during an Instagram Live session a couple of weeks ago. “It’s coming along good, though."
Sean was one of several major acts to perform at iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered By AT&T. Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Lizzo and Ari Lennox also hit the stage for the momentous occasion. Special guests like J. Cole, Bas, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Saweetie and more also made special appearances. In case you missed it, you can catch the full show on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel until March 6th.