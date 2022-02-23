Big Sean's Illuminating Set At iHeartRadio Living Black! Is A Must-See

Big Sean shined bright at iHeartRadio Living Black! as he illuminated the room with his heartwarming performance.

During the show on Wednesday, February 23, the Detroit native hit the stage at iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles for live renditions of two very inspirational songs from his revered catalog. Sean opened his set with his song “Light” off his 2017 album I Decided. The live band then switches gears to allow Sean to perform his song “Guard Your Heart,” which is a part of his 2020 album Detroit 2. The song’s collaborators Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, and Wale weren’t able to join him, but Sean still delivered a stellar performance regardless.