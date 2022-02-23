Nashville Airport Adds New International Flight

By Sarah Tate

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to get out of the South this summer, maybe wanting to flee the heat and head somewhere further north, now is your chance.

For the last couple of years, international flights have been harder to come by thanks to COVID-19 restrictions in the U.S. and around the world. As countries continue to open up for more visitors, a new international flight route to our northern neighbor is coming to Nashville International Airport.

Starting June 2, Air Canada will offer nonstop flights from Nashville to Montreal, starting with two flights per week before growing to three per week on June 25. According to WKRN, all flights will be on a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft with business and economy cabins.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada's senior vice president of network planning and revenue management, believes the new route will benefit not just Tennesseans wishing to visit the Great White North but it will open a line for Canadians to take a trip down South to see what Music City has to offer.

"With overall travel demand accelerating, our new flights linking Nashville and Montreal will be of interest to customers looking to explore Quebec, as well as Canadians eager to discover Nashville's renowned music scene, leisure, and cultural activities," said Galardo.

While the flights don't start until this summer, tickets can be booked now on Air Canada's website.

